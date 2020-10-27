SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

