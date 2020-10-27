Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

NYSE CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.