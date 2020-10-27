Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIX opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

