Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.91% from the stock’s current price.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE:SKX opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 93.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

