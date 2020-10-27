Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at $241,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Relx by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Relx by 186.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

