SOL Capital Management CO Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

