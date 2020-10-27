SOL Capital Management CO Buys 350 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,625,457 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,155,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,667,000 after acquiring an additional 288,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,512,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

