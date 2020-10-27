SOL Capital Management CO Buys 684 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 123,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 95,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

