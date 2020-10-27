SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 796,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,749,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

