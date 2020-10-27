SOL Capital Management CO Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

