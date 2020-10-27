SOL Capital Management CO Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 165,659 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NYSE HST opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.