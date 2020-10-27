SOL Capital Management CO Has $371,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $22,405,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,625,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.51 and a quick ratio of 48.51. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 48.50%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.