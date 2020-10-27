SOL Capital Management CO Has $742,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

GOOG stock opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,081.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,459.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.