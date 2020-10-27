SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $206,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

LUV stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

