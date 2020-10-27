SOL Capital Management CO Purchases Shares of 1,800 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Assurant by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.