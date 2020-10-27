SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

RTX opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

