SOL Capital Management CO Sells 290 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

