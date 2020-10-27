Sony (SNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Sony has set its FY 2020

Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNE opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

