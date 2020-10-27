S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $333.55 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.59. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.