SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

MDY opened at $359.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.47. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

