Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.