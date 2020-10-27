Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

