Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of F opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

