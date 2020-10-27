Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 22.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.47 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

