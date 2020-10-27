Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRNE opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.61. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. Analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

