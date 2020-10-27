Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $288,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.10, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

