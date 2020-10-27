Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

