Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

