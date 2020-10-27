Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

