Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IBM stock opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66.
IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.
In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
