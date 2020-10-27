Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £126.42 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 43 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £126.42 ($165.17).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Paula Bell purchased 50 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £135 ($176.38).

On Monday, August 24th, Paula Bell bought 42 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.42).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

