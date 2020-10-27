SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 43,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,243,315.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,385.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,938 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,663. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.