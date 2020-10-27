Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

