Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SWK opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

