Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

