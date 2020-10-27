Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

STWD opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

