State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of State Street by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 50.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,253 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in State Street by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $4,238,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

State Street stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

