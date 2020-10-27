Steel Dynamics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 909 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,145% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

STLD opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

