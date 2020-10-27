STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $33.16 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 125,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 761.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,187 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,842 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

