Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

NOVA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $53,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,892,598 shares of company stock worth $383,209,331 in the last ninety days.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

