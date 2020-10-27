Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by UBS Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,624.38 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $144,756,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $85,293,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,246,318 shares of company stock valued at $529,698,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

