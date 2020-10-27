Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $896.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMCI opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

