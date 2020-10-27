SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $342.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIVB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.88.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $289.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.02. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total value of $499,154.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,960.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.