Syntal Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,391 shares of company stock worth $61,105,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.