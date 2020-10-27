Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRHC opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $879.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. TheStreet cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $392,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 721,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,418,971.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,140 shares of company stock worth $2,723,058 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

