Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.74.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 171,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.46 million, a P/E ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.