TE Connectivity (TEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2020

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -335.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

