Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKAGY opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

