TELENET GRP HLD/ADR’s (TLGHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Receive News & Ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.