TELENET GRP HLD/ADR’s (TLGHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get TELENET GRP HLD/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.