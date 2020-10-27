Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) & Verra Mobility (OTCMKTS:VRRM) Critical Analysis

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verra Mobility and Tempus Applied Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Tempus Applied Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and Tempus Applied Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.99 $33.34 million $0.65 15.83 Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

