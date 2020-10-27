Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,953 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,979. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

